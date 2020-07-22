US Open Unaffected by Cancellation of Washington Event

US Open organizers said on Tuesday that the cancellation of the Washington Open will not affect the behind-closed-doors Grand Slam scheduled for the end of August.

"This decision in no way impacts the US Open or the Western & Southern Open," the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in a statement.

"The USTA will create a safe and controlled environment for players and everyone else involved in both tournaments that mitigates health risks."

The 2020 ATP Washington Open, which was scheduled to begin on August 13, marked the planned resumption of the ATP Tour following the suspension of professional tennis in March. However, with the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the event.

"It's disappointing that due to these unprecedented times, the Washington Open will not be able to go ahead this year," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. "I know how hard the event has worked to adapt to new and continually changing conditions. Unfortunately for the moment there are still large factors at play which are outside of our control. We look forward to the event returning as one of our signature American events in 2021."

"After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the Washington Open until the summer of 2021," said tournament manager Mark Ein.

"With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners.