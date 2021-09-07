US Team Sends Weston McKennie Back to Juventus After Protocol Breach

US national team coach Gregg Berhalter sent Weston McKennie back to Juventus due to COVID-19 protocol breach on Monday.

The US are set to face Honduras in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The midielder missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Canada due to suspension.

He later posted on Instagram that his absence was due to him breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Berhalter said in a statement: "Weston will return to Italy and will be unavailable for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy.

"There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. Men's National Team, and in order to be successful it's important that everyone in the group is accountable."

The 23-year-old represented the US national team 25 times and scored 7 goals.

McKennie moved to Juventus in 2020 from Schalke on loan initially before signing a four-year deal in March of 2021.