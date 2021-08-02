USA Beat Mexico to Win CONCACAF Gold Cup Title

  1. Home
Published August 2nd, 2021 - 09:05 GMT
Photo: AFP

The US national football team clinched the CONCACAF Gold Cup title after defeating Mexico in the final 1-0 in Las Vegas.

Both teams squandered various chances throughout a tense match that went to extra-time.

Kellyn Acosta curled in a perfect free kick, Miles Robinson met the ball with a header scoring the winning goal in the 117th minute to earn his country their seventh title and the first since 2017.

CONCACAF Gold Cup winners (Photo: @GoldCup)

