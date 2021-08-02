USA Beat Mexico to Win CONCACAF Gold Cup Title

The US national football team clinched the CONCACAF Gold Cup title after defeating Mexico in the final 1-0 in Las Vegas.
Both teams squandered various chances throughout a tense match that went to extra-time.
Kellyn Acosta curled in a perfect free kick, Miles Robinson met the ball with a header scoring the winning goal in the 117th minute to earn his country their seventh title and the first since 2017.
A goal that won a championship! 🏆— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) August 2, 2021
The @ToyotaLatino Goal of The Day ⚽ belongs to the #USMNT 🇺🇸 and Miles Robinson!#OurFinal #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/Zd7KXM8aNJ
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)