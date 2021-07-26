  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. USA to Face Qatar in Gold Cup Semi-final

USA to Face Qatar in Gold Cup Semi-final

Published July 26th, 2021 - 12:21 GMT
USA's Kellyn Acosta (C) celebrates with teammates after beating Jamaica 1-0 following the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal football match between USA and Jamaica at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
USA's Kellyn Acosta (C) celebrates with teammates after beating Jamaica 1-0 following the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal football match between USA and Jamaica at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Matthew Hoppe's late goal sent the USA to CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals where they will face Asian Champions Qatar.

The US defeated Jamaica 1-0 in a hard-fought quarter-final clash that could of gone either way at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

USA knockout Jamaica with a late goal

Facing a well organized team, the Stars and Stripes failed to take control of proceedings.

The Reggae Boyz made life difficult for the hosts until Hoppe headed home the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The US will face Qatar in the semi-final next Friday in Austin, Texas.

Canada will be locking horns with Mexico in the other semi-final clash.

Tags:US football teamJamaica football teamCONCACAF Gold CupQatar Football Team

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...