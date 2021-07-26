USA to Face Qatar in Gold Cup Semi-final

Matthew Hoppe's late goal sent the USA to CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals where they will face Asian Champions Qatar.
The US defeated Jamaica 1-0 in a hard-fought quarter-final clash that could of gone either way at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
USA knockout Jamaica with a late goal
Facing a well organized team, the Stars and Stripes failed to take control of proceedings.
The Reggae Boyz made life difficult for the hosts until Hoppe headed home the winning goal in the 83rd minute.
Matthew Hoppe came up big with a huge goal to book the #USMNT 🇺🇸 ticket to the #GoldCup21 🏆 Semi Finals!— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 26, 2021
Hoppe scored the Goal of the Day ⚽ presented by @ToyotaLatino
#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/APG65M3Fq2
The US will face Qatar in the semi-final next Friday in Austin, Texas.
Canada will be locking horns with Mexico in the other semi-final clash.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)