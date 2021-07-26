USA to Face Qatar in Gold Cup Semi-final

Matthew Hoppe's late goal sent the USA to CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals where they will face Asian Champions Qatar.

The US defeated Jamaica 1-0 in a hard-fought quarter-final clash that could of gone either way at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

USA knockout Jamaica with a late goal

Facing a well organized team, the Stars and Stripes failed to take control of proceedings.

The Reggae Boyz made life difficult for the hosts until Hoppe headed home the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Matthew Hoppe came up big with a huge goal to book the #USMNT 🇺🇸 ticket to the #GoldCup21 🏆 Semi Finals!



Hoppe scored the Goal of the Day ⚽ presented by @ToyotaLatino

#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/APG65M3Fq2 — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 26, 2021

The US will face Qatar in the semi-final next Friday in Austin, Texas.

Canada will be locking horns with Mexico in the other semi-final clash.