Van Dijk: Salah will go down as a Liverpool legend

ALBAWABA - Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is certain that his teammate Mohamed Salah will go down as a club legend.

The Egypt international scored the Reds' winning goal against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Dutch defender told Goal: "Most of the players at Liverpool have contributed to winning big trophies.

"Mo will definitely be considered a legend. He is a very important player. At a later stage, I think what he did will be appreciated by the world much more.

"We appreciate everything he does every day. We see all the hard work he does.

"He just has to continue in the same spirit."

Salah has 27 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions so far this season.