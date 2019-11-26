Van Marwijk Brushes Aside Past as UAE Begin Gulf Cup Campaign

Despite two consecutive losses and a late entry, the UAE’s Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk is confident of a good start in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, which gets underway today.

Runners-up in 2017, the Emiratis confirmed their participation in the competition two weeks ago, and will begin their campaign for a third regional crown against Yemen today, albeit without their top star attacking midfielder Omar Abdulrahman, defender Walid Abbas and midfielder Ali Salmeen.

“It is true that we learned late about the participation, but we are ready for our opener against Yemen,” Van Marwijk said at the pre-tournament press conference yesterday.

The UAE, champions in 2007 and 2013, lost two World Cup qualification matches — first to Thailand in Bangkok last month and then this month against Vietnam in Hanoi.

The Dutchman thinks there is no major impact of the team’s loss in the qualifiers.

“Last week we lost to Vietnam, but it was a well-played game. We were unlucky with the red card after only 30 minutes, but I am satisfied with the performance of the players in the match. However, I am not satisfied with the Thailand game,” he said.

Marwijk replaced Alberto Zaccheroni, who left his job as UAE coach after the 4-0 Asian Cup semi-final loss to Qatar.

Replying to a question about pressure after Asian Cup semi-final loss to Qatar and upcoming group match against hosts he said: “Whatever happened in the past is in the past. We have no pressure at all to begin with and right now I am not thinking of anything other than first match of the tournament against Yemen.”

The UAE face Iraq in their second game on November 29 and will play hosts Qatar in their final game on December 2.

Commenting over the absence of Abdulrahman, the 67-year-old coach said, “It happens all the time. Injuries are a part of the game. I have dealt with it throughout my career. I know very well how to deal with these circumstances. It’s a challenge and we have to manage it with the available options.”

Abdulrahman, the 2016 Asian Player of the Year, missed the Asian Cup at the start of this year after suffering a knee injury while playing for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in October. However, he was named in the 27-player squad for their 2022 World Cup qualification opener against Malaysia.

Van Marwijk, who was appointed as coach in March, also feels the absence of the senior players provides a good opportunity for the young players.

“I have full confidence in young players. They are good and make the team look better.”

UAE captain Hamdan al-Kamali said he was delighted to be back in the UAE team and thanked the Van Marwijk for giving him this opportunity.

“I am happy to be back and I am thankful to Van Marwijk for my comeback in the team.”

The 30-year-old centreback made a comeback to the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in August after two years.

Talking about his team’s chances, he said, “Gulf Cup has its own flavor and this is a very important tournament. We have to focus on the tournament and forget what is missing. Our group is not an easy one, but we are ready with our best.”

By Yash Mudgal