Varane in Line for €70m Man Utd Move

Published June 4th, 2021 - 11:19 GMT
Frenchman does not wish to extend at Real (Photo: AFP)
Rafael Varane is in line for a €70 million (£60m/$85m) move to Manchester United this summer - according to ABC.

The Red Devils have offered the Frenchman a lucrative five-year deal, and he is ready to turn down a shorter extension offer from the Blancos in favour of heading to Old Trafford.

Madrid are still eager to reach an agreement with Varane over a renewal, with his current deal due to expire in 2022, but United are poised to steal his signature if negotiations continue to stall.

