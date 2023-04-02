  1. Home
Verstappen beats Hamilton to win Australian GP

Published April 2nd, 2023 - 09:46 GMT
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates victory on the podium after the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates victory on the podium after the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton to claim a tough win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday and retain his lead on top.

The Red Bull driver began from pole and kept his cool to win a chaotic race that had multiple crashes.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished in second place ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun out on the first lap, while George Russell's car caught fire on lap 19.

F1 2023 standings after the Australian GP

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 69 points
  2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 54 points
  3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 45 points
  4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 38 points
  5. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) - 20 points

F1 2023 Constructor Standings

  1. Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 123 points
  2. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 65 points
  3. Mercedes - 56 points
  4. Ferrari - 26 points
  5. McLaren Mercedes - 12 points
Tags:Max VerstappenFormula OneF1Lewis HamiltonMercedes F1 TeamRed Bull F1 team

