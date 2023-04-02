Verstappen beats Hamilton to win Australian GP

ALBAWABA - Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton to claim a tough win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday and retain his lead on top.

The Red Bull driver began from pole and kept his cool to win a chaotic race that had multiple crashes.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished in second place ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun out on the first lap, while George Russell's car caught fire on lap 19.

F1 2023 standings after the Australian GP

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 69 points Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 54 points Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 45 points Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 38 points Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) - 20 points

F1 2023 Constructor Standings