Veteran Footballer and Coach Ratib Awadat Dies at 50

Retired Jordanian footballer and coach Ratib Awadat passed away on Friday after a long suffering with cancer. He was 50.

Awadat spent the last two months in hospital before he lost his battle to pancreatic cancer. He was mourned Friday by his club Al-Faisaly for which he played as a left back from 1988 to 2006 before coaching the team over the past few years.

"With profound sadness and sorrow, the board of directors of the Al-Faisaly club, the technical staff, the players and the fans mourn the death of our former player and national coach Ratib Awadat, after a struggle with illness," the club said in a statement on its official website.

Awadat played for Jordan’s national football team in more than 34 internationals before his retirement in 2006. He was best known as a midfielder and playmaker.