Vettel Upbeat Despite ‘Disappointing’ Qualifying

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has remained optimistic ahead of today’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 despite the “disappointing” Qualifying he had last night at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

Vettel dropped out of Q3 after a pair of yellow flags contributed to his early exit.

But he is still hopeful of putting in a good performance in this evening’s 57-lap night race. “I think it is fair to say the result today is disappointing and not what we wanted. My first lap in Q1 had quite a bit of margin for improvement, but on my second run there were two yellow flags, which made it impossible to progress to Q2,” Vettel said.

“There was a yellow flag at turn one and one later in the lap too.

I was just unlucky with my position on the track. On a positive note, the car felt better in qualifying and all the work we have done since testing is taking us in a good direction, so we have the potential to be faster. “Even though we are not starting where we want to be, it is tomorrow that counts.

Our job is to maximise all the opportunities and see what happens.” Teammate Lance Stroll qualified 10th.