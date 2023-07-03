Victor Osimhen 'addicted' to winning titles

Victor Osimhen has revealed his 'addiction' to winning titles after his memorable season at Napoli.

The 24-year-old guided the Partenopei to their first Serie A title since 1990.

He became the Italian league's top goal scorer with 26 goals in 32 matches.

The Nigerian striker is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the player insists that he is happy to remain at Napoli.

“I’ve won one of the most prestigious titles in world football. And I won it with a club that appreciates the little things you do for them,” Osimhen told soccernet.ng.

“Winning the Scudetto is a big one for me. Whatsoever thing that comes after this (will also be) a big one for me, like the Champions League, the League Cup, and all sorts.”

“I’m so proud that I am actually a Scudetto winner, for me, it’s a huge one. Now I’m addicted, and I can’t wait for the new season to come,” said Osimhen.

“I have never seen a city crazier about football like the way the Neapolitans are. They show all their players love.

“Wherever I go, I am respected. Kids love me, a lot of people admire me, they idolize me by putting on a replica of my mask. It shows the hard work I have given to them and what I mean to them. And for me, there’s no better place to be than this place.

“I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here. And achieving this kind of greatness with the Neapolitans is something that I will wake up and always smile about.

“My children’s children will come into this world and realize that their father has done something amazing.”

Osimhen still has two more years left in his current deal at Napoli.