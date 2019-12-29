VIDEO: Ronaldo's Tender Moment with Differently Abled Boy in Dubai Goes Viral

One of the most famous football stars is in Dubai for a conference and after his social media posts are going viral.

Portugal and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, is in the city with his family - where he has a packed schedule with a conference, fitness sessions with tennis great Novak Djokovic, spending time with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Crown Prince of Dubai) besides spending time with his family.

But a video posted on Sunday is melting hearts online as Ronaldo and his son played football with a person of determination - a young Kazakh boy called Ali Amir Turganbekov.

With 109,000 followers on Instagram, Ali is a popular figure in his country as an avid athlete - despite being born without legs.

The 11-year-old caught up with Ronaldo at Nad Al Sheba gym, where the latter has been working out during his stay in Dubai. In the brief clip that has gone viral since it was posted two hours back (at the time of filing this report), the young boy can be seen tossing the ball to Ronaldo as he enters the club with his son.

After approaching him for a hug, the three play 'pass the football' as Ronaldo performs some tricks.

Ronaldo posted the video of the meeting on social media, captioning it 'It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy. A truly inspiration'

It has garnered over 9 million views, so far.

Ali is no stranger to Dubai, making headlines in 2017 after his story of fulfilling his long-standing dream to visit Dubai went viral.

He had three simple dreams - meeting the inspirational Australian speaker Nick Vujicic born without limbs, visiting Dubai and getting prosthetic legs to enable him to feel like he is part of society.

His trip was sponsored by a Kazakh business delegation who heard his desire to visit Dubai through a TV interview.