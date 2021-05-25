Viewers Await UEFA Champions League and Europa League Finals Live on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Europa League final live and exclusively to its millions of viewers and subscribers across the 23 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), from Morocco in the west to Oman in the east – and every country in between.

Starting with the UEFA Europa League, Wednesday’s final will see two heavyweights from England and Spain go head-to-head for the coveted trophy.

UEFA Europa League final

Manchester United, led by their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have his eyes set on the team’s 2nd UEFA Europa League trophy and finish their season on a high. With players such as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all fit, the Red Devils have a great chance to lift the trophy.

It will be no easy task for Manchester United as Villareal, led by UEFA Europa League expert Unai Emery will be determined to win their first ever UEFA Europa League trophy after reaching three semi-finals in 2004, 2011 and 2016. Villareal’s manager Unai Emery is a specialist in this competition having won it three times in a row with Sevilla as well as reaching the final with Arsenal in 2019.

The UEFA Europa League final on beIN SPORTS will host special guests and talent including former Dutch and Manchester City player Nigel de Jong, ex Paris Saint Germain and Espanyol defender Didier Domi, Moroccan legend Yousef Chippo, Egyptian legend Haytham Farouk and former Iraqi player and manager Adnan Hamad.

The UEFA Europa League final will be broadcast live and exclusively this Wednesday 26 May starting at 21:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium for Arabic and beIN SPORTS 1 for English. beIN SPORTS will also broadcast the UEFA Europa League final on their state-of-the-art 4K channel.

UEFA Champions League final

Known worldwide as the most prestigious football club competition on the planet, this year’s UEFA Champions League sees English rivals Manchester City and Chelsea compete for Europe’s most coveted trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will play their first ever UEFA Champions League final, but with players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez in their ranks – they have a strong chance of winning this year’s competition. Manchester City have already won this year’s English League Cup and English Premier League title.

Chelsea, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel will want to clinch their second ever UEFA Champions League final after defeating Bayern Munich in 2012. The West London club host a promising young team who may be inexperienced but are hungry for glory.

The UEFA Champions League final on beIN SPORTS will host special guests and talent including French and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger, French and Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit as well as former Manchester City star Nigel de Jong. beIN stars in the studio will also include Egyptian legend Mohammad Aboutrika, football specialist Tariq Al Jalahma and Tunisian legend Tariq Dhiab.

beIN SPORTS will also host exclusive programs dedicated to the UEFA Champions League final, including ‘UEFA UCL – the players documentary’ which will be broadcast on Saturday 29 May at 18:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium. The global sports channel will also broadcast a documentary on ‘Arabic stars in the final’ which features Arab stars Hakim Ziyech and Riyad Mahrez at 20:00 Mecca time. Other exclusive shows on beIN SPORTS include ‘Countdown show’ with Assia Abdullah and Haytham Farouk at 20:30 Mecca Time.

The UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast live and exclusively on Saturday 29 May starting at 21:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS 1 Premium for Arabic and beIN SPORTS 1 for English. beIN SPORTS will also broadcast the UEFA Champions League final on their state-of-the-art 4K channel.

Commenting on the UEFA Europa League final and UEFA Champions League final on beIN SPORTS, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA Duncan Walkinshaw said: “The 2020/21 football season has been unique with many memorable moments on beIN and there are sure to be many more with the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals coming up exclusively on our English, Arabic and 4K channels. We are then straight into an unbelievable summer of sport – with the French Open, Copa America 2021, Wimbledon, UEFA Euro 2020, and Tokyo Olympics all kicking off right after the UEFA Champions League final. No one does it better than beIN”

beIN MEDIA GROUP also recently announced that the exclusive summer early bird promotion has been extended to 31 May. To watch all the major tournaments and competitions, the beIN summer early bird promotion offers subscribers the chance to watch the best exclusive sports tournaments on air including the UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and save 6 months on your ULTIMATE package subscription.

For more information on beIN offers, visit: www.bein.com/summer2021

To enjoy a world of sports and entertainment on beIN, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/