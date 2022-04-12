  1. Home
  3. Villarreal Stun Bayern Munich to Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

Published April 12th, 2022 - 09:25 GMT
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Villarreal in Munich, southern Germany on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Villarreal in Munich, southern Germany on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute strike at the Allianz Arena giving the Spaniards a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie that took them through 2-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern Munich ahead on the night to level the tie on aggregate, and extra time loomed until Chukwueze struck.

It is the second time that Villarreal have reached the Champions League semi finals after they lost in the last four to Arsenal FC in 2006. They will play either Liverpool FC or SL Benfica.

