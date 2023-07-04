Vinicius signs new Real Madrid deal with €1bn buyout clause

  1. Home
Published July 4th, 2023 - 08:32 GMT
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Vinicius Junior has reportedly signed a new deal with Real Madrid last season with a massive buyout clause.

Spanish newspaper AS says the Madrid-based club secured the services of their Brazilian star in a new agreement that runs until 2027.

Los Blancos chose not to announce the new deal which includes a new buyout clause set at €1bn.

It is believed this clause was put to ward off Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazil international moved to Real Madrid from Flamengo in the summer of 2018 for around €45m.

He has 59 goals and 64 assists in 225 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions.

