Volleyball: China Beat Turkey to Get Olympics Ticket

Published August 5th, 2019 - 09:56 GMT
China win over Turkey 3-0 to earn spot in Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
China's National Women's Volleyball Team bagged the 2020 Summer Olympics ticket with Sunday's win over Turkey.

China beat Turkey 3-0 in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

The Asian team won the three sets by 25-18, 25-12, and 25-18.

Following the loss, Turkey will again seek a spot in Tokyo in January 2020 in the European qualifiers.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.

By Can Erozden

Tags:2020 Tokyo Olympics

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

