Volleyball: Russia Beat Iran to Secure Tokyo Quota

Iran national volleyball team lost to Russia in straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in the men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on Sunday.

In the deciding match in Pool E which took place in St. Petersburg, Victor Poletaev contributed 19 points to his side’s victory.

Russia join the U.S., Poland and Argentina, who had qualified earlier on Sunday, plus Japan who had a spot by default as hosts in the 12-team lineup of Tokyo 2020. These leaves two more tickets to be claimed by the end of Sunday's action.

Earlier on Sunday, Cuba mastered a 3-0 (21-18, 25-23, 25-22) win over Mexico with Jesus Herrera Jaime stringing up 26 points.

A further five teams will emerge in January from the Continental Olympic Qualifying Tournaments to complete the Tokyo 2020 line-up.