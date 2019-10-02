  1. Home
  3. Volleyball World Cup: Egypt 3-1 Iran

Published October 2nd, 2019 - 03:13 GMT
Photo: Press TV
Photo: Press TV

Over the 2019 Volleyball World Cup in Japan, Iran have slumped to their 2nd loss in a row, suffering 3 sets to 1 at the hands of Egypt.

The Asian champions opened the match with a strong performance, pouncing on every opportunity to take the 1st set 25-22. Iran were an inch away from making it a 2-set advantage as they led 24-22 but the Egyptians regrouped to level the game before outplaying the Iranians 25-18 to take a 2 sets to 1 lead.

The Africans who seemed to have lost their momentum in the 4th, erased a 3-point deficit to level at 20-all and keep up their pace to close the neck and neck duel 26-24, sealing their 2nd successive victory in the tournament.

