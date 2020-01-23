Wadi Degla Partners with World’s Biggest Tennis Organization

Wadi Degla clubs announced a new partnership with Inspire2Coach to provide world-class coaching education and training programs to junior and senior tennis teams, as well as providing Inspire2Coach operational services of Wadi Degla’s tennis facilities and courts.

Inspire2Coach is the world’s largest combined provider of Player Coaching Programs and Coach Education, led by Mark Tenannt who has over 25 years’ coaching experience in tennis courts and clubs in the U.K.

This partnership does not only enhance Wadi Degla’s position as a sports hub but also reflects the clubs’ unprecedented commitment to supporting sports talents and champions as Egypt’s leading “Community of Champions”. Such partnerships and collaborations enable Wadi Degla to export the needed expertise for the promotion of local talents amongst both players and coaches. Additionally, this contributes to the development of the sports sector and tennis, specifically.

The Wadi Degla, Inspire2Coach joint program functions over two levels, with the first being dedicated to the trainers who will be receiving a structured educational program delivered by Inspire2Coach organization, as for the second part it will focus on providing top-notch training for players under ten years old by a top professional tennis coach from the UK, in addition to maximizing tennis court utilization and the coordination of different exchange programs.

This promising partnership is expected to truly contribute to the tennis sport scene in Egypt, especially that Wadi Degla Clubs have the similar experience of another success story with their Squash Academy that contributed to the creation of some of the world’s best-ranked players, such as Raneem El Welily, Ali Farag and Nouran Gohar, positioning Egypt as a world-leading squash destination.

As the sports scene in Egypt is evolving and is expected to develop more in the coming few years, partnerships with international experts seem extremely urgent now more than ever, and this is the right moment to venture into the sports sector, where there is ample room for flourishing.