Watch: Al-Khelaifi Congratulates PSG Stars Following Win Over Man City

Published September 29th, 2021 - 12:04 GMT
Al-Khelaifi congratulates Messi (Photo: Twitter)
Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester City 2-0 in a highly entertaining encounter on Tuesday night in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Idrissa Gueye opened the scoring in the 8th minute at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi made it 2-0 with a sublime finish in the 74th minute.

It was the Argentine's first goal for his new team and in front of home fans.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulated the players after the end of the match in the dressing room.

The French team drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in their opening match in the competition, so a win was very important in their efforts to reach the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi (Photo: AFP)
