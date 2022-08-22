Watch: Federer Gets 'Back in the Groove' in Training Ahead of Laver Cup Return

Roger Federer gave an update to his fans about his fitness with a training session video ahead of his much-anticipated return at the 2022 Laver Cup, taking place in September. In a video posted on Instagram, Federer can be seen displaying his wide-array of forehand shots, leaving fans excited on social media. The Australian Open's official handle also reacted to the video and commented, "Back in the groove".

Here is the video:

The video was also well-received by fans, who hailed the Swiss tennis great. Federer will be teaming up with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas for Team Europe in the Laver Cup. This is also the first time Djokovic will compete in the event since playing in Chicago in 2018 with Federer. The 2022 Laver Cup will be held in London's O2 Arena. Meanwhile, with spots yet to be filled, Team World will consist of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock.

Recently, Federer was also part of the Centre Court centenary celebrations during Wimbledon 2022, although he didn't participate in the event. "I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. It's great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."

Speaking about his 2001 Wimbledon win against Pete Sampras, he said, "He has inspired a lot of us [that are here] today to just try to also be successful here and represent the sport well. I hope I did that and I hope I can come back here one more time."

Published by HT Digital Content Services with permission from Hindustan Times.