Wayne Rooney Interested in Newcastle Job

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is said to be interested in coaching Newcastle United if Steve Bruce is sacked, according to Chronicle Live.

The 35-year-old is currently managing Derby County and has a contract that will reach its end on June 30, 2023.

It is believed that the Premier League side would consider him only as a short-term option.

Bruce is likely to be fired in the coming days following the 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Newcastle United on October 7.

A picture shows the Newcastle United football club's logo outside the club's stadium St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 8, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)