We need Messi to be happy, Says Argentina boss Scaloni

ALBAWABA - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes that Lionel Messi has to join a team that will make him feel comfortable and happy.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to be reluctant on extending his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain which is due to expire this summer.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that the 35-year-old has accepted a mega deal to join Saudi giants Al-Hilal.

However, his father responded to these rumors shortly after insisting that his son will honor his PSG contract, and that any talk about his son's future will take place once the season is over.

What did Scaloni say about Messi ?

La Albiceleste manager Scaloni told Al-Kass channel the follwoing as per Goal: “Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

Barcelona and Inter Miami are two possible desitnations for the PSG star, but any speculation regarding his future will have to wait until the end of the season.