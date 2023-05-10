We need Messi to be happy, Says Argentina boss Scaloni

  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2023 - 12:02 GMT
Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago (C) and Ciro pose with the FIFA World Cup Trophy after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes that Lionel Messi has to join a team that will make him feel comfortable and happy.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to be reluctant on extending his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain which is due to expire this summer.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that the 35-year-old has accepted a mega deal to join Saudi giants Al-Hilal.

However, his father responded to these rumors shortly after insisting that his son will honor his PSG contract, and that any talk about his son's future will take place once the season is over.

What did Scaloni say about Messi ?

La Albiceleste manager Scaloni told Al-Kass channel the follwoing as per Goal: “Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

Barcelona and Inter Miami are two possible desitnations for the PSG star, but any speculation regarding his future will have to wait until the end of the season.

