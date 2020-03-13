We Will Try to Reach FIFA World Cup, Says Syria Coach Maaloul

The new coach of the Syrian National Football, Tunisian Nabil Maaloul, said that Syria’s Football team has talented players who enjoy individual football skills.

Speaking at a press conference held by the Syrian Federation for Football in Damascus-based Sheraton hotel on Thursday, Maaloul said that he will put forth his best efforts to achieve Syrian national team’ aspiration to qualify for the coming FIFA World Cup.

Maaloul trained a number of Tunisian and Arab football teams.

During his career as a player, he played for the Tunisian Team from 1982 to 1994, and he participated in 75 international matches and won the title of best Tunisian player for 1988 Olympic Games.