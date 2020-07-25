Webinar to Debate Future of Olympic Movement after Covid-19

A webinar organized by the National Olympic Committee will kick off at 10:00 am on Sunday to discuss the future of national and international Olympic movement after Covid-19.

15 speakers from the UAE Olympic movement will take part in the event which features six discussion topics.

The six topics include international changes and their impact on the sport of the UAE, the role of the NOC in supporting national federations in future, challenges facing the Olympic movement of the UAE following Covid-19, digital challenges to the sports practice, and opportunities to be targeted in dealing with the Olympic movement following Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, secretary-general of the NOC, will deliver the opening speech of the webinar, and the media star Usama Al Ameeri will moderate the sessions. Participants include Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, who will also review the future of drafting contracts for football players and the need to include a clause for force majeure and controlling the financial budgets associated with the contracts of professional players.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Head of Digital Government, will review the digital platforms, applications of artificial intelligence and smart systems and the importance of using big data.

Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs of the Federal Government will discuss the future legislation that the UAE can enact to lift sports movement.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, secretary-general of the General Authority for Sports, discusses the Authority's role in the technical and administrative oversight of sports, the strategic development of the sport, and the Authority's vision for sports legislation and regulations after Coved-19.

Mohamed Fadel Al Hamli, President of the National Paralympic Committee will review the future of the Paralympic Movement along with challenges, opportunities and proposals. HE Ali Mohamed Bou Jsaim, President of the UAE Center for Sports Arbitration tackles the future of arbitration and settlement of disputes, and the requirements for reconciling the conditions of sports entities.