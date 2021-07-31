Weightlifter Elbakh Wins First Ever Olympic Gold Medal for Qatar

Qatar's Fares Ibrahim Elbakh made history as he won the men’s 96kg weightlifting gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

It is Qatar’s first-ever Olympic gold medal with an Olympic record-breaking combined lift of 402 kg.

Venezuela's Keydomar Vellenilla won the silver with a combined lift of 387 kg.

The bronze medal went to Anton Pliesnoi from Georgia with a combined lift of 387 kg as well, but losing out on tie-breaking criteria.

Elbakh gives his country their first ever gold medal

Qatar has competed in 9 Summer Olympic Games. They have previously won one silver and four bronze medals.

They are represented by 16 competitors in 7 sports in this year's Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will conclude on the 8th of August.