Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich possible lineups, prediction: Bundesliga

Published August 18th, 2023 - 12:03 GMT
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane runs during the German Super Cup football match Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig in Munich, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Bayern Munich kick off their new Bundesliga campaign when they hit the road to face Werder Bremen at the wohninvest WESERSTADION on Friday.

Match date: Friday, August 18
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

  • Bremen possible Xl

Manager: Ole Werner

Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl; Mitchell Weiser, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung; Dawid Kownacki, Marvin Ducksch; Niclas Fullkrug

  • Bayern possible Xl

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Prediction

Bremen 1-2 Bayern: The Bavarian giants will be hoping to begin their title defence with a win, and with the presence of Harry Kane they might as well do so.

