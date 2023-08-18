Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich possible lineups, prediction: Bundesliga

Bayern Munich kick off their new Bundesliga campaign when they hit the road to face Werder Bremen at the wohninvest WESERSTADION on Friday.

Match date: Friday, August 18

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

Bremen possible Xl

Manager: Ole Werner

Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl; Mitchell Weiser, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung; Dawid Kownacki, Marvin Ducksch; Niclas Fullkrug

Bayern possible Xl

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Prediction

Bremen 1-2 Bayern: The Bavarian giants will be hoping to begin their title defence with a win, and with the presence of Harry Kane they might as well do so.