West Ham vs Chelsea probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

West Ham United host Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday in the Premier League.
Match date: Sunday, August 20
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: London Stadium
West Ham United vs Chelsea probable lineups
West Ham possible Xl
Manager: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio
Chelsea possible Xl
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson
Prediction
West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: The Blues are favorites to win the derby following their fine second half display against Liverpool.