  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. West Ham vs Chelsea probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

West Ham vs Chelsea probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Published August 20th, 2023 - 11:09 GMT
Chelsea's English forward Mason Burstow (2nd L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during a pre-season friendly football match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund BVB at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)
Chelsea's English forward Mason Burstow (2nd L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during a pre-season friendly football match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund BVB at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

West Ham United host Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday in the Premier League.

Match date: Sunday, August 20
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United vs Chelsea probable lineups

  • West Ham possible Xl

Manager: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

  • Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Prediction

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: The Blues are favorites to win the derby following their fine second half display against Liverpool.

Tags:West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueChelsea FC

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now