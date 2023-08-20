West Ham vs Chelsea probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

West Ham United host Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday in the Premier League.

Match date: Sunday, August 20

Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)

Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United vs Chelsea probable lineups

West Ham possible Xl

Manager: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Prediction

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: The Blues are favorites to win the derby following their fine second half display against Liverpool.