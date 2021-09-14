West Ham Want £100m for Man Utd Target Declan Rice

West Ham United will not be letting midfielder Declan Rice leave for less than £100 million, according to Football.london.

The England international was linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea previously.

The 22-year-old is understood to be happy at West Ham and still has three years remaining on his current deal.

Rice can play as a defensive midfielder or centre-back and his versatility is attracting Premier League's elite clubs.

He scored five goals in 149 appearances with the Hammers in all competitions.

He was eligible to play for Ireland and he made three appearances before pledging his future to England who he has represented 26 times since his debut in 22 March 2019.