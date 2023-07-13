When will Lionel Messi retire?

  1. Home
Published July 13th, 2023 - 11:10 GMT
Argentine football player Lionel Messi greets fans during his entrance to the field before the start of Maximiliano Rodriguez's farewell match at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina on January 24, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Argentine football player Lionel Messi greets fans during his entrance to the field before the start of Maximiliano Rodriguez's farewell match at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina on January 24, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Argentina legend Lionel Messi insists he has no clear plans in regards to his retirement.

The Barcelona icon decided to join Inter Miami following the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

The 36-year-old was asked about the possibe date for his retirement, and told TV Publica as quoted by Tribal Football: "I don't even know until when.

"I think it will happen when it has to. After accomplishing everything in this last period, the only thing that's left is to enjoy. God will decide when it's the right moment.

"Logically and due to my age, it's not too far away, but I don't know exactly when. When I retire, I will value all of this much more."

Messi's deal at Inter Miami is set to run until the end of 2025.

