Who Could Replace Koeman at Barcelona?

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is facing mounting pressure to save his job following a poor start to the season.

The Blaugrana lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich last week in their opening Champions League match, and were held 1-1 to Granada on Monday in La Liga.

Reports claim that the Dutch manager has two upcoming matches to convince Barca of keeping him as they face Cadiz and Levante.

Here we take a look at possible candidates that are in line to replace Koeman at the helm of Barcelona:

Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)

Antonio Conte

The Italian coach led Inter their first Serie A title last season in more than a decade, and helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2017.

The 52-year-old had a very successful spell at Juventus as the Old Lady dominated Italy and won three consecutive Serie A titles.

His style might not suit Barcelona but his ability to create winning teams make him an ideal choice.

Xavi (Photo: AFP)

Xavi Hernandez

The Barca legend left the team before the end of his career to play in Qatar.

The former playmaker managed Al Sadd following his retirement where he claimed six domestic titles.

Many believe he still lacks the needed experience to manage a side as big as Barcelona but he could be given the chance in hopes of replicating the previous success of Josep Guardiola.

Erik Ten Hag (Photo: AFP)

Erik ten Hag

The 51-year-old took over the reigns at Ajax in 2017 and has led them to two Eredivise titles, two KNVB Cups, a Champions League semi-final, and a Johan Cruyff Shield.

He was recently recommended for the job by Guardiola.

Andrea Pirlo (Photo: AFP)

Andrea Pirlo

The Italian legend had a reasonable start to his coaching career as he managed Juventus in a season where they clinched the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Like Xavi, Pirlo who is currently unemployed still has lot to learn but his style and the type of football that he wants to bring could be a key factor in choosing him.