Will Conor McGregor’s Highly Anticipated Return Be Taking Place in Abu Dhabi?

After months of negotiations, the long-anticipated fight between the fight world’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, and the UFC #1 ranked lightweight fighter, Dustin Poirier, is a done deal.

Both parties finally signed their contracts after the fight was on the verge of getting canceled, and it’s now, hands down, the most anticipated event in the fight world. The fight will take place on the 23rd of January in UFC 257, and as per UFC President Dana White, it’s going to take place at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island, if everything goes according to plan.

Even though this isn’t a title fight, the match is going to generate more pay-per-view buys than anything we’ve seen in 2020, because of several reasons. This includes the fact that it’s the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor after his last 40-second win in January 2020 against Donald Cerone. It’s also because Conor and Dustin have a history together; they fought six years ago and Conor got the win in less than two minutes. Moreover, the two fighters right now are the top contenders for the stacked lightweight division which is becoming interesting now after the retirement of the #1 pound for pound champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If things go according to plan, this will be the third series of events that take place in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island since the coronavirus. Since it was obviously challenging for the UFC to host fights with international fighters during the lockdown, Abu Dhabi was home to these fights during two very successful series of events that included fighters like Khabib, Gaethje, Adesanya, Masvidal, Usman, Holloway, and much more. But of course, nothing compares to the numbers that will be generated by a fight with Conor. Dana White also suggested that there is a slight chance that this fight may have fans in attendance.

By Mohamed Rashed