Will Mahrez Leave Man City in January?

Foot Mercato has claimed that Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez could leave the club in the winter transfer window next January.

The Algeria international has fallen down the pecking order at City this season under head coach Josep Guardiola and could be on his way out come January.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in the 30-year-old winger.

The former Leicester City star is tied to the Premier League champions until the summer of 2023.

However, Fabrizio Romano has denied these reports and tweeted: "Riyad Mahrez is not planning to leave Manchester City in January, as things stand. He’s still determined to fight for a place and stay at Man City with Pep Guardiola."