Wilmots Already Requested to Terminate Contract: Federation Spokesman

“Mr. Wilmots had officially requested to terminate his contract before the match against Iraq,” said Spokesman of the Iranian Football Federation on Tuesday.

Making the remarks in a televised interview, Amir Mahdi Alavi said that Wilmot’s request came due to financial problems that had hampered paying his salary for the past two months. However, despite all difficulties, the federation managed to pay the wage, he added.

The remarks came as reports of Iranian media indicate the tendency to replace Wilmots with Branko Ivankovic after Team Melli’s poor performances in the last two games of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Wilmots also took to Twitter and reacted to the rumors. “I have taken note of the rumors published in the Iranian press, which are incorrect. The truth is that Iran football federation has created serious contractual violations for me and my staff. We face an intolerable situation,” the Belgian coach wrote, adding, “My lawyers work on the case and I don't want to comment more on the issue.”

The Federation’s spokesman said that negotiations are underway between the federation and Wilmots. According to the contract, Wilmots must reside in Iran until next year’s May and as his salary problem has been settled, there is no excuse for his absence, he said.

Alavi went on to say that a meeting will soon be held between the federation and the coach’s lawyers to further discuss the issues.