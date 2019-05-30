Wilmots Appointed as Iran Head Coach

The wait is finally over, as Iran’s Team Melli have got to know their head coach, as former Belgium and Ivory Coast manager, Marc Wilmots, has officially taken the helm.

The 50-year old Belgian, who has had a great stint with the Red Devils, has taken over the office which had been vacant since February, following the departure of Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Wilmots has signed a 3-year deal, tying him to Team Melli until the End of the 2022 World Cup. With 2 friendly meetings against Syria and South Korea on the Horizon, the new manager is due to call up the squad for their first training session on Saturday.

Spanish Coach Manuel Ferreira, former Olympique Marseille keeper, Laurent Spinosi, and former Iran international Vahid Hashemian will assist the Belgian during his tenure.