Wilson Soars Up the DP World Tour Rankings Following Stunning Made in HimmerLand Victory

Oliver Wilson has soared up the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after a spectacular victory at the 2022 Made in HimmerLand.

It had been seven years and 334 days since the Englishman’s last DP World Tour victory, and a stunning 64-foot putt for birdie on the 17th hole proved the difference as he secured a one-stroke victory in Denmark.

A faultless final-round display saw him card a bogey-free 67 as he finished on 21 under par, one stroke ahead of his closest challenger Ewen Ferguson, of Scotland.

The win has propelled him a huge 128 places in the season’s DP World Tour Rankings from 156th to 28th.

"I was so confident," Wilson said after his final round. "I knew I could get the job done. Everything I've done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it.

"I was so calm there. I almost enjoyed the last hole. I'm so proud of myself.

“I feel like there's a lot ahead of me and I'm so pleased to get win number two"

It had been nearly eight years since Wilson's first DP World Tour victory which came at the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

However, Wilson revealed he still felt confident heading into the week due to his liking for the par 71 HimmerLand golf course.

"I love this place," Wilson said of HimmerLand. "I've done well here before.

"My game has been trending in the right direction. There's been a lot of good stuff this year, I just haven't been able to put it all together.

"I guess 18 years' experience gets you to hang in there. And to get over the line, it feels good. It feels so good."

While Ferguson narrowly failed to claim his third victory of the season, he did manage to secure another large haul of Ranking points.

The Scotsman finished alone in second place on 20 under par, and in doing so claimed 472 points to jump from 17th to 11th in the Rankings.

"Wilson battled hard and obviously did very well to get over the line," Ferguson said. "This week just wasn't meant to be my week."

A total of 48 players enjoyed an upwards move in the DP World Tour Rankings, with Justin Walters the only player alongside Wilson to break into the top 50 in Denmark.

The South African finished in a share of eighth place to move from 60th to 49th in the rankings, with the top 50 at the conclusion of the Nedbank Golf Challenge qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Elsewhere, the biggest move of the week beside Wilson’s was Ross McGowan who jumped from 199th to 150th following a share of fourth place at the tournament.

The DP World Tour moves on this week to the $8 million BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, England, the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2022 season. The tournament is set to take place between September 8-11.

Top ten DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after the Made in HimmerLand