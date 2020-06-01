Winning IPL title is in Persepolis’s DNA: Coach

Persepolis coach Hamid Motahari says that they have good chance to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title since to win the trophy is in the team’s DNA.

Persepolis sit first in the league table, nine points ahead of Sepahan with nine matches remaining.

IPL will resume on June 18 and the teams are preparing for the competition.

“We have nine matches left and we are going to prepare ourselves to win the trophy once again. We have to thank Branko Ivankovic and Gabriel Calderon who trained the players well to be a winner,” Motahari said.

“Our players’ readiness is better than we expected. It shows that they’ve trained individually when they were forced to stay at home. We had arranged a warm-up match but the health ministry officials canceled it, unfortunately,” he added.

Persepolis announced that they have canceled Anthony Stokes’s deal after the Irish striker went AWOL from training in February but the team’s other three foreign players have no problem to join them.

“Bozidar Radosevic has already returned to Tehran and Bashar Resan will be added to our training in the current week. Christian Osaguona has some problem to enter the country but he will join us as soon as possible,” Motahari stated.

“We have good chance of winning the title but as you know football is unpredictable. We have a difficult task ahead but are determined to win the title for the fourth time in a row,” the Persepolis coach concluded.