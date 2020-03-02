World’s Strongest Para-Lifter Dies of Heart Attack

Iran's two-time Paralympics gold medalist Siamand Rahman has passed away at the age of 31 following a heart attack.

Rahman had won gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London and 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio. He also won the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

He was the current Powerlifting World Record holder in the +107 kilogram category with a 310-kilogram bench press record, and held the junior world record with 290 kilograms, and the Paralympic Championship Record with 310 kilograms. Rahman was the first Paralympic lifter who has benched 270 kilograms.