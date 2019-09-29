  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. World Athletics Championships: Coleman Wins Men's 100m Gold

World Athletics Championships: Coleman Wins Men's 100m Gold

Published September 29th, 2019 - 11:06 GMT
Christian Coleman of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100 meters final during day two of the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha
Christian Coleman of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100 meters final during day two of the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha

Christian Coleman has claimed the 100 meters gold medal in World Athletics Championships in Doha Qatar.

Coleman, who avoided a ban, after missing 3 doping tests before the event, managed to beat his compatriot Justin Gatlin to the gold, in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds.

However, 37-year-old Gatlin grabbed silver in 9.89 seconds, to prove that he is still one of the sport's big-time performers.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries, and took bronze in 9.90 seconds.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now