World Athletics Championships: Coleman Wins Men's 100m Gold

Christian Coleman has claimed the 100 meters gold medal in World Athletics Championships in Doha Qatar.

Coleman, who avoided a ban, after missing 3 doping tests before the event, managed to beat his compatriot Justin Gatlin to the gold, in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds.

However, 37-year-old Gatlin grabbed silver in 9.89 seconds, to prove that he is still one of the sport's big-time performers.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries, and took bronze in 9.90 seconds.