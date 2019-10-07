World Athletics Games: Turkey Returns Empty-Handed

Turkey was unable to bag any medals in the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships which ended on Sunday, while the U.S. topped the medal list.

Twenty athletes on Turkey’s national team competed in the event, held in Qatar’s capital Doha.

After having come in fifth twice and sixth once in previous games, Turkey ranks 35th overall among 209 countries that have competed.

This year the U.S. national team racked up the most medals, with 14 golds, 11 silvers, and four bronzes.

Kenya followed with five golds, two silvers, and four bronze medals, while Jamaica came in third with three golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.

The 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships ran from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.