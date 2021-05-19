World Cup Winner Khedira Announces Retirement

Hertha Berlin midfielder Sami Khedira has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season after a 15-year professional career.

The 34-year-old won a host of trophies in his career including the World Cup, Champions League and domestic titles in Germany, Spain and Italy.

In a post on Instagram, Khedira confirmed that Hertha's season finale against Hoffenheim on Saturday will be his last match.

What was said?

"Time to say goodbye," Khedira wrote. "It’s never easy to make life-changing decisions. But sometimes you have to.

"On Saturday I will play my last game in my career! It was an honour for me to play for some of the biggest clubs out there, to win remarkable titles and to be part of a historic moment when we held the World Cup trophy in our hands back in 2014!

"Thanks to all the fans, supporters, team-mates, coaches and of course my family and friends. You‘ve always been there for me alongside this journey that comes to an end now. We‘ll see each other again!"

Khedira's trophy-filled career

The midfielder came up through the ranks at Stuttgart and, in 2006-07, his first season of senior football, he helped the club to the Bundesliga title.

After earning his way into the Germany national team, Khedira moved to Real Madrid following an impressive display at the 2010 World Cup.

In Madrid, Khedira won the Copa del Rey three times, one La Liga and one Champions League over five seasons before he joined Juventus ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Khedira won Serie A titles in each of his five seasons with Juve, returning to Germany to join Hertha ahead of the current campaign.

Perhaps the midfielder's most memorable career accomplishment, though, came in 2014 when he was a key member of Germany's victorious World Cup squad in Brazil.