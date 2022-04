Scottie Scheffler won the 86th Masters on Sunday, cementing his world number one status with an impressive three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Augusta National.

Scheffler fired four birdies in a one-under par 71 for a 72-hole total of 10-under 278.

Four-time major winner McIlroy carded a sensational 64 for seven-under 281 and a runner-up finish in a Masters marked by Tiger Woods's remarkable return from career-threatening leg injuries.

afp