  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. World Number Two Ons Jabeur Into Wimbledon Semi-finals

World Number Two Ons Jabeur Into Wimbledon Semi-finals

Published July 5th, 2022 - 06:49 GMT
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a forehand return to Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles match on day one of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a forehand return to Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles match on day one of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

World number two Ons Jabeur battled back from a set down on Tuesday to beat Marie Bouzkova and set up a Wimbledon semi-final against unseeded Tatjana Maria.

The Tunisian was broken twice as she lost the first set but lost only two games after that to power to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in a match lasting one hour and 47 minutes.

Norrie to face Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

Britain's Cameron Norrie will take on six-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final after seeing off David Goffin in a five-set semi-final on Tuesday.

Ninth seed Norrie came back to defeat the 58th-ranked Belgian, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to make the last four of a Slam for the first time.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals for the 11th time with a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner.

AFP

Tags:WimbledonOns JabeurNovak DjokovicCameron NorrieMarie BouzkovaTatjana Maria

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...