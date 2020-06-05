World Para Athletics Championships Rescheduled for 2021

The 2020 World Para Athletics European Championships was rescheduled for 2021 in Bydgoszcz city of Poland over coronavirus fears.

“World Para Athletics and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have since continued to observe the development of the coronavirus pandemic together with stakeholders and have agreed to delay the event to next year,” the organization said on Thursday.

“The decision will give both organizations time to appropriately monitor the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Poland and different European countries, including the gradual return of sporting events,” it added.

The tournament was supposed to take place between June 2-7 but it was delayed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.