Wrestling Superstars Set to Slug it Out in Doha on February 21

Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) will host the second edition of SUPERSLAM at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena on February 21, 2020.

QPW will bring wrestling sports fans across the Middle East and North Africa an exclusive show featuring wrestling superstars from the United States of America, France, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, Austria and Mexico.

Fans will see live the wrestling legends Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry, ‘Road Warrior’ Animal together with World Wrestling Entertainment superstars Alberto del Rio, Rob Van Dam, PJ Black, Brian Cage, nZo, Matt Sydal, Rich Swann, Chris Raaber, Alofa, Caprice Coleman, Brian Pillman Jr, Apolo, Carlito, Chris Masters, Matt Cross, Johnny Storm, Jody Fleisch and Mil Muertes.

The QPW World Title Championship is currently being held by Alberto del Rio, a Mexican American professional wrestler.

SUPERSLAM II will be presenting four championship title matches - The QPW Tag Team, QPW King of Ladder, the QPW Middle East and the QPW World Titles.

The spectators will also get to enjoy a number of single matches in between the title games.

The championship competition back in 2017 was a sold-out event and the 2020 edition is expected to be even bigger.

Wrestlers including Apolo Jr, Dos Caras, White Eagle, Tristan Archer will also be joining SUPERSLAM II.

The variety of the matches and the number of superstars participating guarantee this will be an unforgettable experience for wrestling fans.

Several famous figures will be attending the games, including Eric Bischoff who was recently announced as the new general manager and best known for serving as the executive producer and later the president of the World Championship Wrestling.

“This is one of the biggest events of the year. We are looking forward to hosting this slate of international wrestling superstars. This is going to be an extraordinary competition for the fans of this sport in the entire region, with so many legends in one place and special guest appearances,” said Ali Ahmad al Marafi, chairman of QPW.

Audience who prefer to watch the game live from the comfort of their homes will be able to do so via Fite TV for a subscription fee.

Gates will be open at 6pm and the show will start at 8pm. Tickets options vary from a QR70 bronze ticket, QR250 silver, QR500 gold to the VIP ticket for QR1000.

Qatar Pro Wrestling is the first and only professional wrestling association in the Middle East.

Founded in 2013 in Doha, QPW brings superstar wrestlers from around the world to premiere in incredible wrestling shows with large scale productions throughout the Arab World.