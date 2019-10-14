WWE, UFC and Boxing Champions to Clash at Crown Jewel Bout in Saudi Arabia

The worlds of wresting, boxing and mixed martial arts are set to clash in Riyadh when the World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel event comes to the Kingdom on Oct. 31.

WWE champion Brock Lesnar will face off against UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, while WWE star Braun Strowman will test his mettle against undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury — all at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital.

The WWE Crown Jewel, a signature event of the Riyadh Season, will also feature Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin) as the two WWE Hall of Famers will coach a hand-picked team of five Superstars for a five-on-five tag team match

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete. Mansoor, WWE’s first Saudi Arabian Superstar who was born in Riyadh and won the largest Battle Royal Match in WWE history at Super ShowDown in Jeddah in June will return home.

Additional details on the event’s matches and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are still available via www.TicketMX.com with prices starting at SAR25.