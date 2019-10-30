WWE, UFC and Boxing Champions Set to Ignite WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar faces two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and WWE superstar Braun Strowman lines up against the undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh on Thursday.

Fury told Arab News ahead of his official WWE debut that Braun Strowman should be warned to expect a serious beating.

Fury and Strowman go head-to-head at the King Fahd International Stadium in one of the event’s most intriguing battles, and the British boxer believes he will have too much strength and skill for his opponent.

“I’m finally going to get my hands on Braun Strowman in Riyadh and I will destroy him in front of a huge global audience,” Fury said.

Commenting on the recent attack by his opponent dubbed “the monster among men,” Tyson said that Strowman pulled a cheap stunt on him while he was training last week, catching him off-guard, but there will be nowhere for him to hide at Crown Jewel.

“There’s only going to be one winner and, believe me, it won’t be him. I’m stronger, faster and, crucially, smarter than him, so I don’t have anything to worry about. Bring it on!” Fury said.

WWE Crown Jewel, a signature event of Riyadh Season, will also feature Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin) as the two WWE Hall of Famers will coach a hand-picked team of five “superstars” for a five-on-five tag team match.

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete. Mansoor, WWE’s first Saudi Arabian Superstar who was born in Riyadh and won the largest Battle Royal Match in WWE history at Super ShowDown in Jeddah in June, will return home.