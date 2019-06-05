Wydad Wins Morocco's Football League Title

Wydad’s goals were scored by Zouhair El Moutaraji (16th, 45th+1), Badii Aouk (30th) and Mohamed Nahiri (41st). Zakaria Hajhouj reduced the score for Olympique Khouribga in the 71st minute.

WAC, which needed only one win to be crowned champions, won the Moroccan championship for the 20th time; five titles before the founding of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (1948-1949-1950-1951-1955) and 15 after (1957-1966-1969-1976-1977-1978-1986-1990-1991-1993-2006-2010-2015-2017-2019).