Xabi Alonso lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been linked with a possible switch to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as the next Real Madrid manager.

Reports claim that Florentino Perez has finally found his "dream" Ancelotti replacement.

The Italian coach has been heavily linked with the Brazil men's national team.

His Real Madrid contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Although Ancelotti confirmed recently that he intends to honor his Madrid deal,

Meanwhile, Alonso made a name for himself since taking over at Leverkusen and helped the German giants reach the UEFA Europa League semi-final this season.

Real Madrid have set their sights on their former midfielder and might offer him a contract soon, according to Sport Bild