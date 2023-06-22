  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Xabi Alonso lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Published June 22nd, 2023 - 11:07 GMT
Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso looks on ahead the UEFA Europa League Group semi final second leg football match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in Leverkusen, on May 18, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso looks on ahead the UEFA Europa League Group semi final second leg football match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in Leverkusen, on May 18, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been linked with a possible switch to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as the next Real Madrid manager.

Reports claim that Florentino Perez has finally found his "dream" Ancelotti replacement.

The Italian coach has been heavily linked with the Brazil men's national team.

His Real Madrid contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Although Ancelotti confirmed recently that he intends to honor his Madrid deal, 

Meanwhile, Alonso made a name for himself since taking over at Leverkusen and helped the German giants reach the UEFA Europa League semi-final this season.

Real Madrid have set their sights on their former midfielder and might offer him a contract soon, according to Sport Bild

Tags:Real MadridCarlo AncelottiXabi AlonsoBayer Leverkusen

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...