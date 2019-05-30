Xavi Excited to Begin New Stage as Al Sadd Coach

Al Sadd’s newly-appointed coach Xavi Hernandez says he is excited to begin his new role at the helm of the club, according to a statement on the club’s website.

Xavi is taking up his first managerial role which follows a four-year stay with the club as a player.

“I’m very excited for this new stage in my life, which I officially begin today as the coach of Al Sadd,” Xavi said on club’s website after his appointment.

The former Barcelona star has tated on multiple occasions his desire to go into coaching after announcing his retirement.

“After an unforgettable career as a player, I now begin this new challenge with a lot of spirit, knowing fully well that I have to be up to the task and the trust placed in me by the club. I have to work hard and do what is necessary,” he added.